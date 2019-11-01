Halloween trouble in Corby as 30 masked youths congregate and car smashed up with bats

A large group of youngsters with their faces covered gathered in Corby town centre last night with one person arrested for carrying a knife.

Officers had earlier been granted permission for preventative dispersal order in the town centre to allow them to break up groups of people intent on causing a nuisance.

But they were forced to deal with several incidents across the town after the large group dressed in black and wearing Halloween masks gathered close to the taxi rank.

Today, (Friday,November 1) Northants Chief Constable Nick Adderley said on social media that the evening's events had the potential for a mass public order breakout.' He praised his officers for doing a 'great job under difficult circumstances.'

Officers were called to Blake Road after a group of ten to 15 boys with baseball bats set about attacking a car between 5pm and 6.30pm On officers’ arrival the car had been very badly damaged with all the windows and both wing mirrors smashed. House-to-house enquiries took place but no witnesses wanted to come forward. Police are encouraging anyone who saw anything to get in touch with them.

At 7.20pm officers were called to the Oasis retail park in Alexandra Road after reports of a group of young men causing an issue by slitting random items with a flick knife.

This picture, taken by Northants999videos, shows officers dealing with the issues

Then at 8.50pm, police attended Corporation Street after members of the public reported 30 young men dressed in black and Halloween masks in Corporation Street causing issues in the area. The group was quickly dispersed by officers.

One person was arrested for possession of a knife.

A member of public who witnessed the Corporation Street incident said: "I counted around four police vehicles including police dog units in the operation last night.

"I arrived towards the end of the huge crowds, I counted around 40 kids on arrival but minutes after that police vehicles left the crowd dispersed which left around seven to ten still loitering about.

"Police dealt with any disruption quickly and efficiently."