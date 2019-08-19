Group of five shout homophobic abuse at gay couple walking their dogs in Northampton park

Two men had homophobic abuse shouted at them by a group of five people as they walked their dogs in a Northampton park.

Three men and two women verbally abused the pair as they walked past them in Victoria Park and continued to do so until they were out of earshot between 11.15am and 11.45am on Thursday (August 15).

The couple were verbally abused in Victoria Park, Northampton. Photo: Google

One of the men was white, in his 30s, about 5ft 8in, of average build, with dark hair and a dark beard - he was wearing a black t-shirt.

Another man was also white, in his 30s, 6ft, of average build with shaved blond hair - he had tattoos on his arms and was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt.

One of the women is described as very thin and she was pushing a buggy.

The group had two Staffordshire bull terrier dogs with them too.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.