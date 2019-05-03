Grizzly discovery in East Northants

A police wildlife specialist was called to advise a resident who wanted to sell this full bearskin.

An East Northants police sergeant was asked by a member of the public to advise on the law surrounding the sale of bearskins.

Although the law is largely unrestricted around owning such items, a permit is needed to use them for commercial reasons - including selling bearskins.

The origin of the skin is unknown but bearskins sell for thousands online.

The officer was able to offer advice about the rules surrounding CITES - the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora which is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.