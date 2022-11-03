Police are investigating

A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a Barton Seagrave crash this week has since been discharged from hospital, police have said.

The young pedestrian was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta in Polwell Lane, between Grosvenor Road and Hilltop Avenue, at about 7.15pm on Monday (October 31).

The Fiesta driver stopped at the scene and the girl was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with head injuries.

Today (Thursday) a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said she has since been discharged and that no life-changing or life-threatening injuries are believed to have been sustained.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, the spokesman added.

A police investigation is ongoing and the spokesman urged witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage or information, to contact them.