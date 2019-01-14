Girl bites man's wrist after he grabs her in Northampton

Officers investigating an incident in which a girl was approached by a stranger are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The incident happened between 7.10am and 7.15am on Friday, January 11, a girl was walking towards a bus stop on Harlestone Road, in St James, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The incident took place in St James' Road last week, police today confirmed. Credit: Google Maps.

As she passed a row of shops close to the junction with the A4500 St James’ Road, an unknown man approached her from behind and put his right arm around her upper body.

He did not make contact with her but the girl was able to bite his wrist, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

The man then pulled his arm away and walked off up Harlestone Road towards the Spencer Bridge Road junction.

A police spokeswoman said: "He is described as white and was wearing a black waterproof jacket or coat.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage from the Harlestone Road/Spencer Bridge Road area taken between 7am and 7.25am on Friday should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.