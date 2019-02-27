Girl assaulted by another child as she was walking in Rectory Farm, Northampton

Police are searching for a boy who assaulted a girl with a stick.

The girl was walking in Olden Road between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday (February 23) when she was hit in the eye by a thrown stick, which caused swelling and bruising.

Olden Road, Rectory Farm

The stick was thrown by a boy described as white, aged around 12 or 13, with blond short hair, of stocky build and wearing a dark green tracksuit top and bottoms.

He was with two girls and a boy, all around the same age.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.