Girl, 15, sexually assaulted in laser tag game at Kettering park

A man has been arrested after a girl was sexually assaulted during a laser tag game at Wicksteed Park.

Police are appealing for potential witnesses to the incident in the Lazer Xtreme attraction at the park, off Barton Road in Kettering, to contact them.

The incident happened between 4pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, April 21, when a 15-year-old girl was repeatedly approached and inappropriately touched by a man.

After the victim reported the incident to park staff, officers attended and a 37-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.