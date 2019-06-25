Girl, 15, left with broken jaw after 'random' Rushden attack

A girl on her way home from school in Rushden was left with a broken jaw after being attacked.

The victim, aged just 15, was walking in Greenway between 3pm and 4.10pm yesterday (Monday) when the shocking incident took place.

Police are investigating

She was near Spire Road when she was was approached by a man, who police said was unknown.

Her punched her in the face causing her teeth to be pushed back into her jaw. It has since been confirmed her jaw was broken.

She was also left with cuts to the inside of her mouth and a potential fractured cheekbone

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is decribed as a man of mixed race in his 20s, wearing a white top and black trousers or jeans.

"He was of slim build and about 6ft tall."

The spokesman added that it was believed to be a random attack.

Nothing was stolen from the girl and no arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.