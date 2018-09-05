Girl, 11, runs away after man starts following her in Northampton

An 11-year-old girl ran away from a man who was following her near a recreation ground in Northampton.

On Monday, September 3, between 4pm and 4.40pm, the girl was walking in The Pastures near the Spring Recreation Ground in Spring Park and she noticed a man following her.

She started to run towards Leyland Drive and the man then gave up.

Northamptonshire Police is treating the incident as suspicious.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30, of average height and muscular build, with brown spikey hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a logo and navy blue shorts.

He was also carrying a Tesco bag with glass items in it.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed what happened, is being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.