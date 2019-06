An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a car this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to Doddington Road, Wellingborough, at about 8.25am to reports of a car hitting a child.

Police said the victim suffered a suspected fractured leg and was taken to University Hospital Coventry. Her injuries are not believed to be life-changing.

The spokesman added that they are not appealing for witnesses.