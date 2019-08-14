Gang rob man of phone in Kettering

A gang attacked a man on a night out in Kettering before taking his phone and bank cards.

Officers investigating the robbery are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 3am and 5am on Saturday (August 10) the man became separated from his group of friends.

As he walked along Newland Street he was attacked by a group of people, assaulted and robbed of his phone and bank cards.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.