Gang burst into Kettering couple’s home and rob them

A gang of men robbed a Kettering couple after bursting into their home.

The incident took place in Haweswater Road between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday, June 3.

Haweswater Road.

The victim answered the door and three men entered before pushing him to the sofa.

One made him and his partner stay there whilst the other two searched the house.

They stole a white iPhoneX, a Galaxy S8, a drone and £100 in cash.

A police spokesman said: “One was a while male, about 5ft 6in, of stocky build, with black hair and tanned skin.

“He was wearing matching black and white tracksuit bottoms and had an eastern European accent.

“The second suspect was white male, about 5ft 10in, muscular and with short blond hair.

“He was wearing khaki shorts and a light coloured vest and had an eastern European accent.

“The third suspect was a white male, about 5ft 11in, with dark hair and dark skin.

“He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and had an eastern European accent.”