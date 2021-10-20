Four plead guilty after Kettering delivery driver's vehicle stolen when he left keys in van full of parcels

Four men have appeared in court after brazen thieves drove away with a delivery van full of parcels in Kettering.

Northampton magistrates heard the Yodel driver had left keys in the ignition with the engine running while quickly dropping off a parcel at 12.55pm in London Road.

But the horrified driver returned to find the van being driven away.

Four men appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Mondady

Police officers tracked the vehicle down just 25 minutes later after it had been spotted by the network of ANPR cameras in the town.

Stella Moses, prosecuting, said four men had got out of the vehicle and officers then noted that a number of parcels meant for delivery had been opened.

Brian Ward, 27, and 29-year-old Charlie Ward both pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (October 18) to receiving stolen goods and were remanded on conditional bail, both to reside at a Coventry caravan park.

Charlie Ward, 32, and 21-year-old Terence Ward also admitted receiving stolen goods and were remanded on conditional bail to stay at addresses in Chester and Middlesbrough.