Four deny murdering Kettering man in Little Harrowden

Four defendants accused of killing a man in Little Harrowden have denied murder.

Stevie Pentelow, 44 and from Kettering, was fatally stabbed after an incident in Hardwick Road in the village on June 21.

Police at the scene.

Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road in Wellingborough, Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road in Wellingborough, Sifian Ghilani, 19, of Winstanley Road in Wellingborough, and a 15-year-old boy from Wellingborough who cannot be named for legal reasons all pleaded not guilty to murder.

A fifth defendant, 28-year-old Sophie Hughes of Faraday Court in Thrapston, is also charged with murder. Her plea was adjourned.

A trial is expected to begin next year.