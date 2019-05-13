Four charged after armed robbery in Kettering village

Four men are in custody after an armed raid at a shop in Broughton.

Police were called after the robbery at the Co-Op in High Street at about 9.40pm on May 2.

Three men threatened staff with a baseball bat and a hammer and stole cigarettes and alcohol.

They also forced a member of staff to open two tills and took cash.

Four men have been charged with robbery in connection to the incident and have been remanded into custody.

They are: Sardou Bah, 43, of no fixed abode, Richard John Hastings, 56, of Prentice Court in Northampton, Patrick David Scott Muddiman, 34, of no fixed abode, and Luke Michael Grady O’Neill, 32, and of no fixed abode.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and released with no further action and a 32-year-old woman was arrested and released on police bail.

The four charged will next appear in court on June 3.