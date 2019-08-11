Four arrested after stolen car crashes in Northampton

Four men have been arrested after a stolen car which was chased by police crashed in Northampton.

The incident took place just before 3.45pm this afternoon (Sunday) at the junction of Park Avenue South and Billing Road.

A stolen black Renault Megane, which had been pursued by police, crashed with a grey Mercedes.

All four adult male occupants of the Renault were all arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Two have been taken to University Hospital Coventry by land ambulance and two have been taken to Northampton General Hospital. It is not believed their injuries are serious.

"The occupants of the Mercedes, two adults and two children, are believed to have suffered minor injuries and have been taken to Northampton General Hospital.

"Updates on this incident will follow in due course."