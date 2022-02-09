Former Northamptonshire Special Constable faces judge for the first time in alleged child-grooming case
He has been remanded in custody
A 44-year-old former Northamptonshire Police volunteer Special Constable has appeared in court for the first time in an alleged child-grooming case.
Steve Hayden-Tift, from Northampton, was arrested in December and was remanded in custody by Northampton magistrates. He is charged with child-grooming offences.
The former officer appeared via video link from remand at Northampton Crown Court today (February 9) to face his charge in front of a judge for the first time.
Hayden-Tift, who is currently suspended from the force, is charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and intentionally encouraging or assist the commission of an offence.
The offences were alleged to have happened on December 1, 2021.
A further court hearing has been set for May 9, 2022 when Hayden-Tift will appear before Northampton Crown Court again. He has been remanded on custody until the next hearing.