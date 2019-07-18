Flasher exposes himself near Kettering shop

A man indecently exposed himself on the Ise Lodge estate in Kettering.

Police were called after the disturbing incident at about 2.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

Police are investigating

A man walking a Staffordshire bull terrier type dog in St Stephen’s Road, close to the Budgens store, indecently exposed himself to a woman in a passing car.

The man had entered St Stephen’s Road from St Francis’ Close. A few minutes earlier he was seen in Deeble Road.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as white, aged in his 50s, of stocky build and bald.

"He was wearing a navy blue zipped hoody, with navy jogging shorts and trainers."

Anyone who saw the incident, or recognises the description of the man, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.