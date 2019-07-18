Flasher exposes himself near Kettering shop

A man indecently exposed himself on the Ise Lodge estate in Kettering.

Police were called after the disturbing incident at about 2.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

Police are investigating

Police are investigating

A man walking a Staffordshire bull terrier type dog in St Stephen’s Road, close to the Budgens store, indecently exposed himself to a woman in a passing car.

The man had entered St Stephen’s Road from St Francis’ Close. A few minutes earlier he was seen in Deeble Road.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as white, aged in his 50s, of stocky build and bald.

"He was wearing a navy blue zipped hoody, with navy jogging shorts and trainers."

Anyone who saw the incident, or recognises the description of the man, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.