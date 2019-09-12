First look at Kettering shopping centre burglar suspect

Police have released the first image from CCTV of the break-in at Kettering's Newlands centre.

The Newlands centre was broken in to overnight between 11.30pm on Tuesday (September 10), and 12.30am yesterday (Wednesday, September 11).

The doors in the CCTV image look like Boots' entrance, seen here from Gold Street. Boots' Newlands Centre entrance was affected by the break-in.

Police confirmed that seven stores were affected by the incident.

In the image, the suspect can be seen crouching by the doors to Boots.

A glass pane in the bottom of a door in Boots' Newlands centre entrance was smashed in the incident.

The suspect is wearing something high-vis over his head and face, a black top, black gloves, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

The centre remained open yesterday following the incident and shoppers could see damage to stores including Boots, Goldsmith's, Pep & Co, Eurochange and a cashpoint ATM by Poundland.

Security and shop staff at the Newlands centre yesterday were not able to comment on the incident.

Newlands centre manager Neil Griffin also said he could not comment.

A spokesperson for Boots UK said: "We can confirm there was an incident of breaking and entering on September 11 at our Gold Street store in Kettering. We are working with the police and are unable to comment on their ongoing investigation at the moment, but we would like to reassure our customers that the store is open for business and trading as normal."

A spokesperson said footage of the incident will be released later today.