Northamptonshire Police launched its anti drink and drug-driving campaign on December 1

Two men have become the first to be banned after being caught during the annual Northamptonshire Police December drink-driving crackdown.

Sergio Bivol was more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped driving a Mercedes in Woodside Way, Northampton, on Tuesday (December 7).

The 38-year-old, of Humber Close, appeared at the town's magistrates court the following day where he was banned for 28 months.

Court documents showed tests revealed Bivol had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within the next year, and ordered to pay £180 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

A Birmingham man, Laimonas Maciunas, also appeared at court on Tuesday (December 7) after being remanded in custody having been stopped driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at Cranford, near Kettering, the previous day.

Maciunas, aged 41, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was given an interim driving ban while the case was adjourned to Birmingham Magistrates Court later this month alongside two other motoring offences and three unrelated charges of theft.

Northamptonshire Police pledged to name any drivers charged with drink or drug-driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

Five others will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court next month charged with excess alcohol. They are:

■ Muhammad Chaudhry, aged 46, of Landseer Close, Wellingborough

■ Farman Remtulla, aged 46, of North Holme Court, Northampton

■ Balamadhu Lingareddy, aged 30, of Gosforth, Wellingborough

■ Daniel Rogoveanu, aged 29, of Skegness Walk, Corby

One other driver will also appear in court on January 24 charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle:

■ Tatenda Gara, aged 38, of Eton Close, Weedon

One other man, an as yet unnamed 32-year-old from Kettering, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

The first list of those charged since the crackdown started on December 1 was released on Tuesday this week.