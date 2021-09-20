Fire crews attend FOUR fires that were started deliberately across Northamptonshire over the weekend

Firefighters attended four fires that were deliberately started across Northamptonshire over the weekend.

The fires took place in Northampton, Kettering, Wellingborough and Barton Seagrave from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, September 19. Two of the fires were started in wheelie bins and the other two were started on hay bales and brambles.

Arson reduction coordinator at the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Andy Evans, said: “Deliberately ignited fires divert fire service resources away from other potentially serious or life threatening incidents and not only puts the public and firefighters at risk, but also damages properties and the environment.

"We have seen a few fires started in wheelie bins recently and we are urging everyone to store bins out of site and only put them out when they are due to be collected.

"Deliberately starting fires is a crime and could have serious consequences. People may not understand the dangers of what they are doing, or that it could have a massive impact on their life, so we try and educate them about the implications with a view to avoiding further antisocial behaviour.”

Anyone with any information about an incident, is asked to contact FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 or visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.