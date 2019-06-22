Fingertip searches in Little Harrowden as murder investigation continues

Officers are still on the scene of a murder in a quiet Wellingborough village this teatime

Searches are being performed in public areas close to the scene of the murder at the junction of Main Street and Hardwick Road.

Police officers from the Northants Tactical Support team are combing the grassed surface for evidence following last night’s shocking stabbing.

Little Harrowden murder: witnesses saw man stabbed by group

It happened at around 8.30pm and officers have arrested four people who remain in custody.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to call them on 101 or Crinestoppers on 0800 555 111.