Finedon man downloaded child abuse images

A man from Finedon has admitted downloading sick child abuse images.

Richard Alder, 62, is facing his sentence after pleading guilty to three indecent image offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He admitted viewing the vile images between March and May in 2017.

The charges relate to 23 category A images, five category B images and four category C images. Category A images are the most severe.

Alder, of Rock Road, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates.

He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court next Wednesday (July 31).