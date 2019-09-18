Finedon fraudster given suspended sentence

A fraudster from Finedon abused her position at a marketing agency to buy personal items online.

Julie Moore, 53, was employed as an HR advisor at Northampton-based HRG UK Ltd when she began committing the crimes in 2017.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard Moore, of Thrapston Road, was expected to safeguard the company's finances as part of her role.

But between May 2017 and September 2018 she abused her powers to buy personal items from Tesco.

Between June and November in 2017 she also used dishonestly used her position to pay for personal items at the Co-Op before doing the same to make purchases on Amazon between December 2017 and July 2018.

The court heard that she went on to commit fraud again by making a personal payment to the DVLA in May last year.

And the following month she made a personal purchase at Selfridges by abusing her position.

Earlier this month Moore admitted five counts of fraud.

Magistrates jailed her for 24 weeks but suspended the prison term for one year.

They ordered her to take part in rehabilitation activities and to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Nobody at HRG UK was available for comment.