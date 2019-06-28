Fifth murder charge after Little Harrowden stabbing

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of Stevie Pentelow in Little Harrowden.

Kettering man Stevie, 44 and known to his family as Babs, was fatally stabbed in Hardwick Road in the village on June 21.

Four people have already been charged with murder and now another has been charged as part of the investigation by detectives.

Sifian Ghilani, 19, of Winstanley Road in Wellingborough, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday)

Also charged with murder are Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston, Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, and a 15-year-old boy also from Wellingborough, who cannot be named because of his age.

They have all been remanded in custody following earlier court appearances.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield said: “Stevie, known to his family as Babs, died of a stab wound following an incident in Hardwick Road last Friday, June 21. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his loss and we are continuing to provide support at this extremely difficult time.”

Detectives investigating Stevie's death continue to urge anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.