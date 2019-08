A 15-year-old boy was injured after being attacked in the early hours in Kettering.

Police were called after the assault in Dorothy Road between 1am and 1.20am yesterday (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim was attacked by two other boys and left with two grazed knees, a small cut to the hand and a split lip.

No arrests have been made and a police spokesman said there were no descriptions provided.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.