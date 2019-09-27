Fatal Corby crash victim named

A woman who died in a head-on crash in Corby has been named.

Kelly Meek, 45, was killed after the crash in Dunedin Road at about 10.20am on September 14.

She had been a rear-seat passenger in a black Ford Mondeo, which overtook on a right-hand bend near Albany Gardens and hit a blue Mercedes CLK240 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

She died at the scene.

An inquest into her death opened yesterday (Thursday) and was adjourned until March.

The driver of the Mondeo and a front seat passenger fled the scene.

Two local 30-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

A third man, who is 29-years-old and also local, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Today a police spokesman said they remain released under investigation pending further enquiries.