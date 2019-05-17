Family pay tribute to Tairu Jallow and say four men jailed for his death 'showed no remorse' during six-week trial

Tairu Jallow 'always brightened the room when he walked in' said his brother Pa during the sentencing of the men who killed the Kettering man in his home.

Babacarr Sylva, 32, of Ladysmith Street, Nottingham; Kausu Ceesay, 24, of King Charles Court, Kingstanding, Birmingham; Clever Makande, 24, from Birmingham; and Ngange Sowe, 30, of Kings Road, Birmingham, were all sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Mr Jallow.

They had originally been charged with the murder of the 29-year-old Gambian national, who was "swiftly and brutally killed" in his home in Havelock Street on January 14, 2018.

In a victim impact statement read out in Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 17, Mr Jallow's brother Pa said: "When the family heard he had died, a hole in our own hearts was formed.

"The trial has been testing for our family; the defendants laughed, joked and showed no respect.

"It shows they have no remorse for what they did.

"We can try and grieve properly knowing the people who did this are in prison."

"Knife crime is rising in the UK; we never thought we would be victims," he added.

"If you carry a knife, is it really worth it?

"Not only are you causing harm to the person but you are also harming their friends and family."

Mr Jallow's wife Tamara, via another impact statement read out in court by prosecutor Karim Khalil QC, spoke of how she was forced to see a psychiatrist in the aftermath of her husband's death.

"I was in shock for a long time," she said.

"I had to move out of our house in Kettering due to the damage caused in the attack and forfeited my deposit.

"During a long time, I felt I lost motivation to do things and felt very angry.

"I saw them [the defendants] talk to each other like nothing had happened.

"I’m devastated because I only spent a short time with him [Tairu] because of these people."