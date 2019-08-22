Family of Louis-Ryan Menezes pay tribute to 'popular caring son' as killer is convicted of manslaughter

The family of Louis-Ryan Menezes has thanked the community of Kingsthorpe for their support on the day Amari Smith was convicted of his manslaughter.

In a statement issued through Northamptonshire Police, the family paid tribute to Louis.

“Louis was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was a popular, caring son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin whose life was cruelly cut short. He is so sadly missed by all his family and friends," the statement said.

Jury convict 18-year-old man of manslaughter over death of Northampton's Louis Ryan Menezes

“Louis’ death has left a huge gap in our lives and the pain of losing him is so great it will never go away.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Kingsthorpe community for their immense support and kindness, the emergency services for their help and efforts on the afternoon Louis died and, last but not least, family and friends for their love, support and loyalty. Without this, the last few months would have been unbearable.

“We’d also like to thank the detectives, Crown Prosecution Service and the courts for their tireless work in getting justice for Louis and for us.”

Smith is due to be sentenced in three weeks' time.