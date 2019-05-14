Families unable to return home after Kettering shop blaze

Nine Kettering households were left needing temporary accommodation after yesterday’s devastating fire.

The blaze tore through the three-storey Kettering Bedding Centre in Regent Street at about 12.30pm, completely destroying the shop’s roof.

The fire from above. Photo by Ian Brierley.

Families in nearby streets were evacuated with roads cordoned off as 10 fire vehicles battled the blaze. No casualties were reported.

A fire crew was still there this morning (Tuesday) with Regent Street shut to traffic.

READ MORE: Kettering Bedding Centre fire in pictures

Kettering Council has confirmed nine households were unable to return home overnight.

Two roads closed and residents evacuated following fire at Kettering Bedding Centre building.,'Regent Street, Kettering'Monday 13 May 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. NNL-190514-101116005

A council spokesman said: “Teams from the council worked closely with their colleagues in the fire and rescue service and the police in dealing with the aftermath of the fire and helping local residents.

“Our housing options team provided advice and support to 43 households at the reception centre over a period of four hours and we provided temporary accommodation for nine households overnight.

“Today, we are speaking to those households who were affected by the fire so that we can provide further support and accommodation for them.”

READ MORE: Kettering shop owner fled burning building

Large Fire: Kettering: Kettering Bedding Centre, fire at business in Regent Street, Kettering. 'Fire and Police on scene'Monday, May 13th 2019 NNL-190513-153719009

A Facebook group set up to help those affected by the group, which can be found here, has already attracted more than 400 members and dozens of offers of support.

Kind-hearted residents have offered to donate clothes, toiletries, furniture and more.

St Andrew’s Church in Lindsay Street was opened yesterday for anyone evacuated and without utilities with shops also chipping in with offers of help.

READ MORE: Kettering shop gutted by fire

Large Fire: Kettering: Kettering Bedding Centre, fire at business in Regent Street, Kettering. 'Fire and Police on scene'Monday, May 13th 2019 NNL-190513-154313009

The council spokesman added: “The council received excellent support and practical assistance from St Andrew’s Church, Sainsbury’s and Asda during Monday evening – a real example of churches, the community and businesses working together and supporting their neighbours when they need help.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Video by Ian Smith.