Faces of Northamptonshire thugs, drug dealers, sex offenders and a hit-and-run driver jailed in October

Northampton van driver Ricardas Prismantas knocked down and killed a 95-year-old war veteran in Cambridgeshire in 2019 and was jailed after being tracked down in Lithuania. The 54-year-old, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, claimed he did not know he was banned from driving at the time after documents were posted to an old address. Prismantas, 54, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. He was jailed for a year after admitting causing death by driving while disqualified.

Photo: Cambridgeshire Police