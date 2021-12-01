This lot won't care a jot that Christmas is coming early after being jailed for a combined 160 YEARS during November.
Murderers, paedophiles, rapists, drug dealers and abusers who are all either from Northamptonshire or committed their crimes here and who have been sentenced by Crown Court judges.
1.
Londoner JAYDEN GRAY, 23, turned to dealing in an effort to clear his drug debts was jailed for two years, eight months after behind caught in Kettering with heroin and crack cocaine.
2.
BOGDAN KSIAZEK was jailed for five years for causing a crash which killed three pensioners heading home from a Christmas day-trip. Eight people were also seriously injured when the 44-year-old failed to stop at a crossroads and collided with a VW Golf in Cambridgeshire. Richard Kenworthy, aged 72 and from Kettering, was among those killed.
3.
MATTHEW HOWARD ransacked a Northampton family home and stole around £13,500-worth of items including sentimental jewellery. The 30-year-old father of three, from North Paddock Court, Northampton, who also went on a £291.73 spending spree using a credit card he took — raising cash to fuel a drug habit — was jailed for 18 months.
4.
Four men in their mid-20s from London and Norwich were jailed for a total of 92 years for killing Christopher Allbury-Burridge during a break-in at his home in Kingsley, Northampton. JORDAN PARKER, CALUM FARQUHAR and RAKEEM LEANDRE were all convicted of murdering the 33-year-old last December; JOEL CYRUS of manslaughter.