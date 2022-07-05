4. Haydn Cannon

The 28-year-old tried to escape by driving a stolen Fiat Punto the wrong way round a roundabout near West Haddon then ramming a police vehicle on June 6. Cannon, from Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence nor insurance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court two days later and was sentenced to 52 weeks iater.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police