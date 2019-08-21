Facebook 'buyer' tries to steal convertible in Kettering

A man took a convertible advertised on Facebook for a test drive - before trying to steal it when the owner got out.

Police were called after the attempted theft in Springfield Road, Kettering, between 6.30pm and 7.20pm on Saturday (August 17).

Police are investigating.

The victim advertised his black BMW 330D M Sport convertible on Facebook, and after an enquiry from a member of the public, a man arrived to test drive it.

The man and the victim took the car out for a test drive but when they returned, the thief jumped back into the driver’s seat and reversed the vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

A police spokesman said: "The victim managed to jump back into the passenger side of the vehicle and after a physical altercation, the man abandoned the car and ran away."

No description of the thief was available from police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.