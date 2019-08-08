Expensive shoe collection seized in Burton Latimer drugs bust

Drugs, weapons and trainers worth "a lot of money" were seized during a raid in Burton Latimer.

Officers from the Kettering Proactive Team and Corby and Kettering Rural Team forced entry to a property in High Street yesterday afternoon (Wednesday)

Some of the shoes and drugs seized. Credit: Kettering Proactive Team

Nobody was inside but police found large quantities of cash and class A and B drugs.

Pictures posted by officers show plastic bags full of cannabis ready to be sold and sandwich bags with a white substance inside.

Further pictures show bundles of £20 notes and dozens of bags full of coins, as well as two knives.

And officers also seized a large collection of shoes and designer clothes under the Proceeds of Crime Act. They will be held until any investigation is complete and a decision on whether they are criminal property is made.

Knives were also found. Credit: Kettering Proactive Team

A police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made yet and enquiries are ongoing."

Residents and business owners thanked officers for their work.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Bundles of notes and bags of coins were seized. Credit: Kettering Proactive Team