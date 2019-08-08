Expensive shoe collection seized in Burton Latimer drugs bust

Drugs, weapons and trainers worth "a lot of money" were seized during a raid in Burton Latimer.
Officers from the Kettering Proactive Team and Corby and Kettering Rural Team forced entry to a property in High Street yesterday afternoon (Wednesday)
Nobody was inside but police found large quantities of cash and class A and B drugs.
Pictures posted by officers show plastic bags full of cannabis ready to be sold and sandwich bags with a white substance inside.
Further pictures show bundles of £20 notes and dozens of bags full of coins, as well as two knives.
And officers also seized a large collection of shoes and designer clothes under the Proceeds of Crime Act. They will be held until any investigation is complete and a decision on whether they are criminal property is made.
A police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made yet and enquiries are ongoing."
Residents and business owners thanked officers for their work.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.