Eric Morecambe lookalike steals from elderly Kettering woman

A man who looked “a bit like Eric Morecambe” distracted an elderly woman before stealing her purse.

The 83-year-old victim was targeted on her way back to her car after shopping at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, Kettering, at about 1.20pm on Saturday (May 18).

When she got to her car she found her hub cap had come off, even though it wasn’t loose, and a man appeared.

The woman told police officers he looked like the comedian, who was part of the famous Morecambe and Wise double act.

The suspect gestured that he couldn’t speak English but that he would help her.

He laid on the floor and asked her to help push it back on, which she did.

At the time her purse was in her handbag on her shoulder.

The woman got into her car and drove to another shop, where she found her purse was missing.

Two transactions had been taken from her account.

A police spokesman said the suspect was a white man with quite a dark complexion and with stubble.

The spokesman said: “He was of average build, had dark receding hair, wore dark rimmed glasses and wore a navy blue overcoat with pockets.

“He was about 6ft tall, wore dark grey trousers that were not as dark as his coat and was on his own.

“He did not speak English to the woman, was in his mid-50s and spoke with a European or eastern European accent.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Witnesses or anyone else with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.