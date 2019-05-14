Elderly woman victim of Kettering distraction theft

A man distracted an elderly woman by making conversation about biscuits to steal her purse.

Police were called after the theft in Morrisons in Lower Street at about 9.30am on Friday, May 10.

The victim, an 81-year-old woman, was shopping in the supermarket when she felt someone knock into her with their basket.

She turned around and saw a man select some biscuits, who then asked her “if they were any good”.

After he walked away the victim checked for her purse as she had heard about distraction crimes - but found it was missing from her shopping bag on the back of her trolley.

A police spokesman said the only description of the suspect so far is that he had black hair, but that they are waiting on CCTV from the store.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.