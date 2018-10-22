Elderly targeted during series of distraction burglaries in Desborough and Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of distraction burglaries in Desborough and on Corby’s Beanfield estate.

The burglaries happened between 11am and 3pm on Saturday (October 20) when a man targeted elderly people in the area by knocking on their doors and pretending to be from the council or waterboard.

He said he needed access to their homes due to a water leak and once the victims were distracted, a second man entered the house and stole items from within.

A spokesman for Northants Police said there were four reports of distraction burglaries during this time period, although police believe there may have been more which have yet to be reported.

The first offender is described as a white man in his 20s, with short fair hair, about 5ft 7in and of chubby build.

The second offender is described as a white man in his mid-20s, with short dark hair, about 5ft 7in and clean shaven.

Anyone with information or anyone who might have been a victim but has not yet come forward, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.