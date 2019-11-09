Eight rescued from lorry on A14 near Northamptonshire border
One man was taken to hospital after eight Iraqi and Iranian nationals were rescued from the back of a lorry near Northamptonshire.
Police were called by someone who was in the back of the HGV, which was stopped at about 7.15pm on Thursday (November 7) on the A14 westbound at Spaldwick.
It was travelling towards and a few miles from the Northamptonshire border.
A man who was inside the vehicle was taken to hospital, but was not seriously injured.
No other injuries were reported.
Cambridgeshire Police arrested a man on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and the investigation and welfare of the people was handed to the immigration services hours later.
A Home Office spokesman said the driver has since been released without charge.
The eight people in the lorry were referred to the Home Office and interviewed by immigration officers.
A Home Office spokesman said: "Their cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules."
The incident comes after 39 Vietnamese nationals were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex last month. Two of them were aged just 15.