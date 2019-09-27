East Northants drink-driver could be jailed

A Ringstead motorist caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit has been warned he could be jailed.

Timothy George Adkins also had 23g of cannabis in his BMW when he was stopped by police on September 4.

The 44-year-old, of Meadow Close, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and possession of a class B drug when he appeared before magistrates in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, yesterday (Thursday).

Prosecutor Jane Walker said Adkins was pulled over in the town’s Tuesday Market Place at 2.30pm.

"He was seen by an officer to pass a ball of tin foil to the female passenger. The item was seized," said Miss Walker, who added that Adkins was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

During a search of the car a second tin foil package was found.

It was later confirmed that one contained 12.6g of cannabis and the other 10.4g.

A breath test gave a reading of 123 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told the bench: “The thing that may trouble you is the alcohol reading because it falls into that category in which you might consider custody.

"And it’s not helped by the fact he was found to have illegal drugs in the car.”

Mr Sorrell said Adkins was living with his parents at the time of the incident following a marital breakdown and was on medication for anxiety and depression.

“Such medication is inconsistent with the taking of alcohol at all,” added Mr Sorrell.

Magistrates said the offences were so serious that a pre-sentencing report was necessary, with all options open.

Adkins was given an interim driving ban and released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on November 14.