E-fits released after man is sexually assaulted in Northampton

Detectives have released three e-fits of men they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Kingsley.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 25, between 12.30am and 4am, when a man walking along the Kingsley Road near to the Racecourse was dragged into a front garden by three men and sexually assaulted.

Do you recognise this man?

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the area at the time or CCTV in the Homestead Way, St George’s Avenue, Oliver Street, Junction Road and Kingsley Road areas, to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the men in the images, has footage, or anyone with information about the sexual assault, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

