E-fit released after robbers threaten Northampton homeowners with screwdriver

Police officers have released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to following a robbery in Link View.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 29, at about 11pm, when four men forced entry into a home in the area through the back door in Hazeldene Road.

Once inside they threatened the occupants with a screwdriver and stole cash and jewellery.

Northamptonshire Police are now urging people to protect their valuables, and home.

The force is saying to residents to consider removing gold and jewellery from home and speak to the bank to find out what safety deposit boxes are available

Avoid keeping large quantities of cash at home, and be mindful of who knows what is kept in your home.

Invest in a good quality safe, secured to a brick wall or floor.

Photograph each piece of valuable gold or jewellery and keep a written description - this will help in appealing for information and returning it to you if it is ever stolen.

Improve home security measures, keep doors and windows locked and check callers before opening the door.

Report suspicious vehicles in your area or any activity you think is suspicious to police on 101. In an emergency, call 999