E-fit image released after Northamptonshire burglars disrupted by dog walker

An e-fit image has been released of a man who tried to break into a house in Northamptonshire but was interrupted by a dog walker.

The passer-by disturbed two men attempting to get into a property in Chiltern Road, Daventry, between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, September 27.

Contact police if you recognise this man. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

When challenged, both men ran off towards Drayton Way, according to police.

The first offender is described as a man of dual heritage, with a slim build, about 5ft 11in, with dark brown hair and wearing a black beanie hat and a leather coat with a large collar.

The second offender is described as a white man, of stocky build, about 5ft 9in and wearing a dark coloured raincoat.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.