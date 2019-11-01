Drunk man battered after Kettering chippy row

An intoxicated man abused staff and customers at a Kettering chip shop - before being battered outside.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at Nick's in Rockingham Road between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday (October 26).

Nick's in Rockingham Road.

The man entered the shop and ordered chips and curry sauce before tipping vinegar everywhere. As it was near closing time staff gave him a couple of sausages to move him on but he ordered more.

Nick Pugh, owner of Nick's, said: "We didn't get to the bottom of whether he was out celebrating but he came in at about 2-ish and ordered way too much food.

"He was getting abusive to people in here and left, and people spoke to him as he was all over the place.

"He left his coat so we held on to it but he had disappeared. But then he came back and he had been assaulted."

The victim suffered a cut to his head after the assault by an unknown man. No descriptions of the attacker were available from police and no arrests have been made.

Mr Pugh said the drunk man didn't eat any of his four sausages.

He said: "He didn't touch any of it! He was just on one."

Witnesses to the assault or anyone with information should contact police on 101.