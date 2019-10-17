Drugs raid on Kettering’s Rockingham Road

Two arrests have been made after police executed a warrant on a Kettering flat this lunchtime.

Officers executed the warrant under the misuse of drugs act at a flat in Rockingham Road at 1.10pm.

They seized a quantity of class A drugs and a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were arrested for possession and remain in police custody.

The man was also arrested in relation to an offence of grievous bodily harm at Edmund Street earlier this month where a man entered a property and allegedly punched a man in his 40s twice, causing a fractured jaw and swelling.