Drugs and weapons seized from Kettering house

Class A drugs were seized when Kettering's proactive police team raided a house yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said Kettering's plain clothes proactive police officers carried out a drugs warrant in Laburnum Crescent in the town and found a small quantity of class A drugs, believed to be heroin.

The proactive team also tweeted that they had seized weapons and posted a picture of a knuckleduster.

Josh Richardson, of Laburnum Close in Southwark, London, was arrested at the address for failing to attend court.

He had been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of a class B drug and is due to be sentenced tomorrow (Thursday).

The proactive team said on Twitter: "A male at the address was also arrested for failing to appear at court for separate drugs supply offences. We will make sure he gets there today."

Richardson, 22, appeared before Northampton Crown Court yesterday on a bench warrant.

A police spokesman said a 50-year-old woman will be interviewed in relation to the findings in yesterday's raid at a later date.