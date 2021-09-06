Driver's lucky escape after car flips on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough
Police confirm a man from Rushden has been charged with drink-driving
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:31 pm
This driver had a lucky escape after his Volkswagen Caddy flipped on its roof on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough late on Sunday night (September 5).
Police believe the vehicle wandered onto the eastbound exit slip road at the Earls Barton / Great Doddington turn-off and careered across grass verges before finishing the wrong way up between 11pm and 11.25pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 26-year-old man from Rushden has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit in connection with the collision.