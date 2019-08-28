Driver who led police chase through East Northants villages jailed

A dangerous driver who led police on an hour-long pursuit through villages in East Northamptonshire has been jailed.

Officers attempted to stop Joseph Lawson, 27, in Oundle Road in Peterborough after his silver Ford Fiesta was found to be uninsured on March 26.

Peterborough Crown Court.

The Ford Fiesta accelerated and reached speeds of 45mph in a 30mph limit in London Road, where officers noticed sparks coming from the car’s right-hand tyre.

The pursuit continued onto the A1 and through Stibbington and Elton and then into Northamptonshire, through Fotheringhay, Nassington, and Yarwell.

He proceeded through two red traffic lights at speeds of up to 50mph and went the wrong way around a roundabout at Warmington.

Lawson came to a sudden halt in Wansford and gave himself up.

Lawson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, use of a motor vehicle with tyre with any of the ply/cord exposed, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving dangerously.

He was jailed for eight months at Peterborough Crown Court this week.

A police spokesman said: “Lawson’s driving had the potential to put many lives in danger.

"Hopefully this sentence will give him time to reflect on the risks he took that evening.”