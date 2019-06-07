Driver verbally abused woman in Northampton during road rage incident

A car was damaged by a man during an incident on the A45 in Northampton.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, May 15, the male driver of a black Volvo C30 stopped in front of a red Skoda Fabia as they joined the A45 at the Brackmills junction with the A428.

The man got out of the Volvo and verbally abused the female driver of the Skoda, before punching the vehicle’s wing mirror, causing it to break. The man then returned to his car and drove away. Police have released the details today (Friday).

The man is described as white with a tanned complexion, aged around 28, 6ft 1in, of stocky build and long, straight black hair. He wore a black long-sleeved v-neck top and black trousers.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111