Driver injured woman in Northampton by striking her car door, then drove off

A woman was left with "significant injuries" after she was struck by a motorist while opening her car door in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Wrenbury Road, New Duston.

The incident happened some time between 12.40am and 12.50am on Saturday (March 17).

The female victim was getting out of a vehicle when the car door was struck by a motorist travelling at speed from the direction of Ryeland Road.

A police spokeswoman said: "She suffered significant injuries as a result."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.